Gender Gap Narrowing: Girls Excel in HP Board Class 10 Results

Girls outshone boys yet again in Class 10 board exam results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday.

The overall pass percentage for the state stood at 74.61 per cent with 72 girls featuring among the top 92 performers, who secured the first 10 positions in the results. Girls had also performed better than boys in Class 12 HP board exam results declared recently with as many as 30 securing the top 10 position among the 41 students.

The representation of government schools among the top ranks is noteworthy with 22 students making it to the top 92 compared to 70 from private schools.

The state's top scorer Riddhima Sharma, from a government school in Nadaun, Hamirpur district, achieved an impressive 99.86 per cent.

Following closely is Kritika Sharma from Newgal School in Bhawarna, Kangra, with 99.71 per cent, while Shivam Sharma (Bilaspur district), Adviti Tekta (Shimla district), and Rushil Sood (Kangra district) secured the third position with 99.57 per cent.

A total of 91,130 students appeared in this year's examination, which was conducted from March 2 to March 21 across 2,258 centres in the state. The results were declared 15 days ahead of the schedule.

Hem Raj Bairwa, the chairman of the state board, said this year's timely declaration of results reflects the board's commitment to efficiency.

Additionally, to assist students, the board announced that certificates will be accessible via DigiLocker within 12 hours after declaration of the result and detailed results can be viewed on the board's official website.

