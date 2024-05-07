Left Menu

CISCE integrates with DigiLocker to declare examination results for 2024 digitally

Over 3.43 lakh students can now seamlessly access their academic awards such as marksheets and certificates issued by CISCE on the DigiLocker instantly after results were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:31 IST
CISCE integrates with DigiLocker to declare examination results for 2024 digitally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering digital transformation initiative, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) integrated with DigiLocker platform to declare the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examination results for 2024 digitally via DigiLocker platform. Additionally, CISCE made available certificates and marksheets in real-time through DigiLocker.  A total of 2,43,617 students appeared for ICSE while 99,901 took ISC exams this year.

Over 3.43 lakh students can now seamlessly access their academic awards such as marksheets and certificates issued by CISCE on the DigiLocker instantly after results were announced.

The overall pass percentage for ICSE 2024 was an impressive 99.47% with Girls outperforming Boys (99.65% for Girls vs 99.31% for Boys). In the ISC exams, 98.19% students cleared with a similar trend of girls faring better than boys (98.92% vs 97.53%).

DigiLocker, the flagship platform under Digital India initiative, has enabled this revolutionary step by providing a secure, trusted and eco-friendly solution for issuing and accessing academic credentials in digital format by boards, universities and other bodies.

Key Highlights:

2,42,328 students passed ICSE: 98,088 cleared ISC across India and abroad.

Marksheets, certificates instantly available on DigiLocker in digital format.

Students can access their authentic digital documents anytime, anywhere.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, announced that examination results are now accessible in real-time via DigiLocker and the CISCE website. Additionally, he discussed the availability of academic awards on the DigiLocker platform.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024