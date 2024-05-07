Left Menu

Repolling Ordered for Rajasthan's Barmer Electoral Booth on May 8

Repolling at a polling station in Rajasthans Barmer Lok Sabha seat, which was ordered over a breach of confidentiality of vote, will be held on May 8, an official said.Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Election Commission has issued instructions for re-polling at a polling booth in Dudhwa Khurd village in Barmer constituency.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:22 IST
Repolling at a polling station in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha seat, which was ordered over a breach of confidentiality of vote, will be held on May 8, an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Election Commission has issued instructions for re-polling at a polling booth in Dudhwa Khurd village in Barmer constituency. He said that four members of the polling team were suspended over allegations of breach of confidentiality of vote. Voting was held in the Lok Sabha constituency during the second phase on April 26.

Gupta said that repolling will be held on Thursday, May 8 from 7 am to 5 pm at polling centre number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd booth in Chauhtan assembly constituency.

The department has made all preparations for repolling, including webcasting, as per the instructions of the poll body.

Earlier repolling was held on May 2 at a polling station in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Of these, voting was held in 12 constituencies in the first phase on April 19 and in 13 constituencies in the second phase on April 26.

