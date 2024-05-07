Left Menu

Devastating Bird Flu Outbreak in Alappuzha: Over 53,000 Domestic Birds Culled

Alappuzha culls 53,000 birds due to bird flu; fresh cases confirmed in Ambalapuzha. Authorities to cull 6,777 more birds in the affected area on Thursday.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:52 IST
Devastating Bird Flu Outbreak in Alappuzha: Over 53,000 Domestic Birds Culled
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hit by avian influenza, authorities in Alappuzha district have culled over 53,000 domestic birds so far this year, officials said here on Tuesday.

This year, cases of bird flu were first reported on April 17 in ducks in a few wards of Edathua and Cheruthana grama panchayats.

Officials said fresh cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Ward 9 of the Ambalapuzha North Grama Panchayat.

They said 6,777 domestic birds within a one-kilometre radius of this ward will be subjected to culling on Thursday.

''So far this year, 53,455 domestic birds have been culled in the district. The figure is as follows: Cheruthana - 11,939, Edathua - 31,811, Ambalapuzha North - 540, and Thakazhi - 9,165,'' an official release said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024