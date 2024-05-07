Left Menu

IIIPI Reduces Annual Membership Fee for Insolvency Professionals and Insolvency Professionals Entities

IIIPI reduces annual membership fees for insolvency professionals and entities by 50%, to Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The AFA fee will be Rs 5,000 for insolvency professionals and Rs 25,000 for IPEs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:18 IST
IIIPI Reduces Annual Membership Fee for Insolvency Professionals and Insolvency Professionals Entities
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@iiipi2016)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) on Tuesday said it has reduced the annual membership fee for insolvency professionals and Insolvency Professional Entities (IPEs) by 50 per cent.

The membership fee for juristic insolvency professionals has been cut to Rs 5,000 from Rs 10,000 and for IPEs, the amount has been reduced to Rs 25,000 from Rs 50,000, according to a release.

The juristic insolvency professionals are the IPE firms which are enrolled as insolvency professionals.

As per the release, the institute will charge for Authorisation for Assignment (AFA). The AFA fee will be Rs 5,000 for insolvency professionals and Rs 25,000 for IPEs at the time of issuance or annual renewal.

''The annual membership fee is compulsory while the insolvency professionals and IPEs will be free to renew the AFA as per their interest and requirement,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024