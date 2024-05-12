IIM Nagpur Sees a Surge in Female MBA Graduates, Reaching 43%

A total of 259 students, including 111 women, graduated from IIM Nagpur on Saturday, with the current batch seeing 100 per cent placements, officials from the institute said. In this batch (2022-24), women comprise nearly 43 per cent of the graduating regular MBA students. That's a huge jump considering that only 52 of the 234 students, about 22 per cent, from the 2021-23 batch were women, they said.

At its 8th convocation held on the institute's premises on Friday, another 31 students were given executive MBA certificates.

The first batch of IIM Nagpur had 53 students, including three women. All 259 regular MBA students from the current batch have been placed, the officials said.

Founder-Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems Anand Deshpande, the chief guest at the convocation, said students themselves are responsible for how their careers are shaped.

Companies in the long run have shorter lives with some exceptions, he said, stressing that it is an ''exponential world with technology transforming rapidly''.

Elaborating on the importance of 10-year cycles in one's career, he advised the students to learn to network in the first ten years. In the second decade, one should become an ''expert in something'', he said.

In the third decade, a person should be clear about where to go and "what your corner office is". The fourth decade is about mentoring the new generation and contributing to society followed by becoming job creators, he added.

