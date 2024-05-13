Left Menu

Security Heightened at Jaipur Schools Following Bomb Threat, Explosive Search Ongoing

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:12 IST
Security Heightened at Jaipur Schools Following Bomb Threat, Explosive Search Ongoing
  • Country:
  • India

Some schools of Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, triggering panic among students and their parents, police said.

However, no explosive or nothing suspicious has been found so far in these schools, they added.

The threat emails came on the 16th anniversary of the serial bomb blast incident in the Rajasthan capital. A series of blasts had rocked the city on this day in 2008 claiming 71 lives and injuring 180 people.

According to the police, first information about the threat was reported from a private school in Tilak Nagar followed by other schools in different localities including Manak chowk, Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Niwaru Road, Tonk Road, and Sanganer among others.

Soon after the threatening messages came to notice, students and staff members were evacuated from the schools.

Police teams and bomb and dog squads were rushed to these schools, Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

''Several schools received threats via email that explosives were there in the schools. Checking in most of the schools has been completed and no explosive was found,'' he said.

He added that efforts were on to identify the sender of the emails.

As soon as the news of the bomb threats spread, parents rushed to the schools in panic to pick up their children. However, they took a sigh of relief when authorities told them things were under control and there was no need to worry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

