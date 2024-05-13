Kota NEET Coaching Industry Under Scrutiny as Another Aspiration Goes Missing

Nearly a week after a NEET aspirant left his PG room here with Rs 8,000 in his pocket, another 19-year-old preparing for the medical entrance exam in Kota has gone missing.

Bihar native Aman Kumar Singh, who had been preparing for the entrance exam in the coaching hub for the last two years, left his paying guest room in Swarn Vihar colony on the intervening night of May 11 and 12, police said.

Singh left a note behind in which he said that he couldn't do well in the NEET exam and won't be able to crack it, they said. On May 6, Rajasthan native Rajendra Prasad Meena (19) went missing from his PG room here. He sent a text message to his parents saying that he did not want to study any further and was leaving home for five years. Meena wrote that he had Rs 8,000 with him and would contact his family or other relatives if need be.

Singh, in his note, asked the readers to look for him near the Kota Barrage, located over the Chambal river. However, police declined the possibility of the boy committing suicide as no trace of him was found near the barrage, according to police.

On the basis of CCTV footage, it was found that Singh got onto a bike with another boy and reached Kota Railway Station from where he boarded a train, DSP Rajesh Soni said.

It is suspected that the student left the note in his room to misguide the police and his parents, he said, adding that Singh will be traced soon.

Earlier this month, Singh's younger brother also came to Kota to prepare for NEET and started living with him, Kunhari Circle inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said.

His brother told police that around 1 am on the intervening night of May 11 and 12, Singh managed to go out of the PG. When he woke up around an hour later, he found his brother missing, but saw a note and his mobile lying on the bed, the officer said.

In the note, the student said that he was stressed as he couldn't do well in the NEET exam and won't be able to qualify, Bhardwaj said.

The police have lodged a report in the matter and efforts are underway to trace the student, the DSP said, adding that Singh's parents, natives of Munger district in Bihar, also reached Kota on Sunday.

