Goa Board SSC (Class 10) Exam Results to be Announced on May 15
Goa Board Class 10 results will be declared on May 15th at 5:30 pm. The exam was taken by 19,557 students from April 1st to 24th, with 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls participating.
The results of the Class 10 examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be declared on May 15, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Talking to PTI, the GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the results will be announced at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. A total of 19,557 students, including 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls, appeared for the examination, which was held from April 1 to April 24.
