Goa Board SSC (Class 10) Exam Results to be Announced on May 15

Goa Board Class 10 results will be declared on May 15th at 5:30 pm. The exam was taken by 19,557 students from April 1st to 24th, with 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls participating.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:03 IST
The results of the Class 10 examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be declared on May 15, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, the GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the results will be announced at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. A total of 19,557 students, including 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls, appeared for the examination, which was held from April 1 to April 24.

