Gujarat: Music teacher booked for sexually assaulting two students at school

A case has been registered against a temporary music teacher for allegedly molesting two students at a school in Gujarats Jamnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who is in Jamnagar, is yet to be arrested, he added.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:32 IST
A case has been registered against a temporary music teacher for allegedly molesting two students at a school in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a school in Balachadi village, an official said.

The accused, a 'bandmaster' from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was hired by the school management for 15 days to teach musical instruments to students, inspector D L Zala of Jodia police station said.

''Two male students, aged 12 years, recently complained to the school authorities that the accused had touched them inappropriately during music class,'' he said.

The accused had warned the boys of dire consequences if they revealed anything, he said.

The boys, however, informed their parents and other teachers, and the school principal approached Jodia police station, Zala said.

''Based on his complaint, we have lodged an FIR against Dangi under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),'' he said. The accused, who is in Jamnagar, is yet to be arrested, he added.

