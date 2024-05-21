Telangana to Compete Globally: New Industrial Policies on the Horizon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to prepare policies in such a way that they will enable the state to ''compete with the world'' in industrial development.

The chief minister held a meeting with state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

The officials explained the progress on the decisions taken in the meetings held in the past, an official release said.

Reddy suggested that a new policy on textiles be prepared, keeping in mind the welfare of power loom and handloom workers.

The officials informed the chief minister that six new policies - MSME policy, export policy, new life sciences policy, revised EV policy, medical tourism policy, green energy policy - are being prepared.

Reddy directed the officials to prepare the policies for industrial development before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections concludes, the release said.

He also suggested studying the best policies being followed in other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)