Bihar Education Department Reverses Controversial Orders on University Accounts

The Bihar Education Department has retracted its controversial decision to freeze the bank accounts of most state universities and halt the salaries of vice-chancellors and other officials. This reversal follows recent Patna High Court directives that barred any coercive actions against the state-run varsities.

On Wednesday, Baidya Nath Yadav, Secretary of the Education Department, communicated the withdrawal of these orders to the Vice-Chancellors of all state-run universities, citing the court's intervention. Initially, the department had taken these measures due to the officials' non-compliance with departmental directives, including failure to attend a scheduled review meeting in February.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, who also serves as the chancellor of state universities, reiterated the necessity of providing sufficient funds to these institutions. He urged the Vice-Chancellors to devise road maps for academic development and proposed appointing separate deans for academics and research to elevate the institutions to centers of excellence.

