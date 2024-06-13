China and New Zealand: Strengthening a Strategic Partnership
China is prepared to collaborate with New Zealand to upgrade their comprehensive strategic partnership. During his visit, Premier Li Qiang emphasized China's willingness to enhance cooperation, as well as to bolster education, cultural exchanges, and other ties between the two countries.
China stands ready to work with New Zealand towards upgrading the comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries, Chinese state media said on Thursday.
Premier Li Qiang, who is visiting the country, said China is also ready to further strengthen cooperation ties as well as education, cultural and other exchanges with New Zealand.
