Left Menu

China and New Zealand: Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

China is prepared to collaborate with New Zealand to upgrade their comprehensive strategic partnership. During his visit, Premier Li Qiang emphasized China's willingness to enhance cooperation, as well as to bolster education, cultural exchanges, and other ties between the two countries.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:32 IST
China and New Zealand: Strengthening a Strategic Partnership
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stands ready to work with New Zealand towards upgrading the comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

Premier Li Qiang, who is visiting the country, said China is also ready to further strengthen cooperation ties as well as education, cultural and other exchanges with New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024