Kolkata Law College Teacher Chooses Career Over Hijab Controversy

Sanjida Qadar, a teacher at a private law college in Kolkata, decided not to resume her duties after being told she could wear a headscarf but not a hijab. The college management honored her decision and wished her a prosperous career.

Sanjida Qadar, a teacher at a private law college in Kolkata, has decided to pursue new career opportunities following a controversy involving her wearing a hijab. The institution had initially asked her not to attend classes in a hijab, later permitting a headscarf instead.

After a week of deliberation, Qadar informed the college management via email of her decision not to rejoin. She cited her career goals and the discomfort the situation had caused her.

The college management expressed respect for her decision and wished her success in future endeavors, honoring her choice to not return. The issue, which had escalated over the past week, began during the Ramzan month when Qadar started wearing the headscarf at work.

