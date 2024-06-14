Surge in Eastern Indian Students Heading to US for Higher Education

US Consul Melinda Pavek has highlighted a significant influx of Indian students from the eastern region heading to the United States for higher education in 2024. She said during the 8th Annual Student Visa Day on Thursday that one in four foreign students in the US are from India.

Pavek mentioned that thousands of students from the northeastern states will be part of the largest delegation of Indian students to the US this year. 'The top four student visa processing posts in the world were all right here in India last year, as we issued more visas than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined,' noted a statement from the US Embassy.

The US places a high priority on student visas, although Pavek expressed concern over students mortgaging family fortunes for Ivy League schools and emphasized focusing on the degree instead. On recent reports of Indian students being deported for visa issues, she assured that the US never intends to turn away 'genuine students.'

In an effort to boost English language proficiency, the US consulate is imparting specialized communication skills to women entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, including writing business plans. Pavek added that Indian students in the US are increasingly interested in studying computer science, machine learning, AI, and core sciences like engineering, chemistry, and physics.

The US Consular Team interviewed over 3,900 student visa applicants nationwide during the event, with more than 100 students and their families participating at the US consulate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)