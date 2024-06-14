Left Menu

NEET Exam Racket: Principal and Teacher Among Five Arrested for Malpractice

Five individuals, including a school principal and a teacher, have been arrested in Godhra, Gujarat for allegedly helping 27 candidates clear the NEET-UG exam through cheating, at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each. The scam was uncovered following a tip-off received by the district collector that led to a police investigation.

Updated: 14-06-2024 21:51 IST
NEET Exam Racket: Principal and Teacher Among Five Arrested for Malpractice
In a significant crackdown, five individuals, including a school principal and a teacher, have been apprehended in Godhra, Gujarat. They are accused of orchestrating a cheating scam to help 27 candidates pass the NEET-UG exam at a steep price of Rs 10 lakh each, according to police statements released on Friday.

The illegal operation came to light when the district collector received a tip-off, prompting an investigation that exposed the malpractice at a designated NEET-UG exam center in Godhra. The FIR, registered on May 9, details the involvement of Tushar Bhatt, Principal Parshottam Sharma, consultant Parsuram Roy, his aide Vibhor Anand, and middleman Arif Vohra. A significant amount of cash and cheques totaling Rs 2.30 crore were confiscated during the probe.

Authorities acted promptly to prevent cheating on the day of the exam. Bhatt allegedly planned to manipulate answer sheets during the 30-minute window allotted for collecting and packaging exam papers. Investigations revealed that only three of the 27 students who were assured passes succeeded. The scandal highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in the exam system, raising urgent calls for enhanced oversight and integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

