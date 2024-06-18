Left Menu

Jaro Education: Revolutionizing EdTech with Data-Driven Strategies

Jaro Education has formed partnerships with prestigious institutions worldwide and driven significant student enrolments using data-driven marketing strategies. Their approach, which includes performance marketing, organic enrolments, and personalized counselling, has resulted in a 61% year-on-year growth for FY24 and a revenue of ₹203 crore.

PTI | India | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:23 IST
Jaro Education: Revolutionizing EdTech with Data-Driven Strategies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Jaro Education, a trailblazer in the EdTech sector, has cemented its legacy through strategic alliances with 32 esteemed institutions such as IIMs, IITs, and global entities including Wharton and MIT Sloan. Over 3,50,000 students have enrolled in its programs over its 15-year journey, attributing its growth to data-driven marketing and rigorous performance evaluation.

Authored by Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, the company's CMD, the insights reveal that approximately 48% of enrollments come from performance marketing, with 12% from organic means. Utilizing business intelligence to fine-tune pricing and targeted campaigns, Jaro Education aims to optimize marketing spend and expand its reach to potential students.

Jaro's comprehensive strategy includes personalized counselling, immersive learning environments, and collaborations with marketing firms. This multi-faceted approach has resulted in a 61% year-on-year revenue growth, culminating in ₹203 crore for FY24. Dr. Salunkhe's extensive experience makes him a cornerstone in the company's enduring success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024