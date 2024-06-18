AAP Leaders Demand NEET Exam Cancellation Amid Alleged Irregularities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, calling for the cancellation of the NEET exam due to alleged irregularities.

The leaders urged a Supreme Court monitored investigation, accusing the Central government of corruption. Protesters burned copies of the NEET paper, vociferously denouncing the Central government.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the Centre, asserting that the NEET exam reflects governmental corruption. 'The Ministry of Education, the NTA, and BJP-led states have jeopardized the future of lakhs of children,' Singh argued, demanding the exam be scrapped and retaken.

