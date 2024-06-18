Left Menu

AAP Leaders Demand NEET Exam Cancellation Amid Alleged Irregularities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested at Jantar Mantar, demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam due to alleged irregularities. They called for a Supreme Court monitored investigation and accused the Central government of corruption. AAP leaders urged students to voice their concerns, highlighting widespread discontent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:18 IST
AAP Leaders Demand NEET Exam Cancellation Amid Alleged Irregularities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, calling for the cancellation of the NEET exam due to alleged irregularities.

The leaders urged a Supreme Court monitored investigation, accusing the Central government of corruption. Protesters burned copies of the NEET paper, vociferously denouncing the Central government.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the Centre, asserting that the NEET exam reflects governmental corruption. 'The Ministry of Education, the NTA, and BJP-led states have jeopardized the future of lakhs of children,' Singh argued, demanding the exam be scrapped and retaken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024