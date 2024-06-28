Left Menu

Decrease in Female Enrollment at IIM Indore's PGP Program Raises Concerns

The enrollment of women in the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has declined from 33.88% in 2021-23 to 27.59% in the 2024-26 batch. The institute is conducting an in-depth analysis to understand the reasons behind this drop and is considering measures to promote gender diversity.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The enrollment of women in the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has witnessed a concerning decline. From a notable 33.88% in the 2021-23 batch, the percentage has dropped to 27.59% in the current 2024-26 batch, an official confirmed on Friday.

The current batch comprises 482 students, with 349 men and 133 women. This decline marks a worrisome trend as the percentages for the 2021-23, 2022-24, and 2023-25 batches were 33.88%, 32.68%, and 31.40%, respectively.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai emphasized the institute's commitment to promoting gender diversity and announced an in-depth analysis to understand the reasons behind the dip. Preliminary findings suggest that fewer women are appearing for the PGP admission interviews based on their CAT performance. Rai noted that some institutes have introduced a 'supernumerary' system, reserving additional seats for women, thus boosting female enrollment. IIM Kozhikode has notably excelled in this area.

