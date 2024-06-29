Left Menu

AVPL International Honored with Award of Excellence for Transformative Skill Training

AVPL International received the prestigious Award of Excellence from the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) for outstanding skill training under the DDU-GKY scheme during FY 2023-24. The recognition highlights AVPL's significant contributions to empowering rural youth through innovative skill development programs and creating job opportunities in the drone ecosystem.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:57 IST
AVPL International Honored with Award of Excellence for Transformative Skill Training
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition of its endeavors, AVPL International has been awarded the prestigious Award of Excellence by the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) for its exceptional skill training initiatives under the DDU-GKY scheme in FY 2023-24. The event occurred at the recent CxO meet in Faridabad, Haryana.

The CxO meet, an essential platform for evaluating Project Implementing Agencies' (PIAs) performances, was attended by significant dignitaries, including Shri Mahipal Dhanda, Honourable Minister of Development and Panchayat Haryana, and Dr. Amrinder Kaur, CEO of HSRLM. Out of 54 PIAs, nine were honored, with AVPL International standing out for its transformative impact on rural youth through comprehensive skill development programs.

Ms. Preet Sandhuu, Co-founder & Chairperson of AVPL International, expressed her gratitude, highlighting the company's commitment to creating drone entrepreneurs and job-ready individuals in the drone ecosystem. AVPL International continues to lead with innovative training and placement solutions, significantly contributing to the DDU-GKY program's success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024