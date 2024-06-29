AVPL International Honored with Award of Excellence for Transformative Skill Training

In a significant recognition of its endeavors, AVPL International has been awarded the prestigious Award of Excellence by the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) for its exceptional skill training initiatives under the DDU-GKY scheme in FY 2023-24. The event occurred at the recent CxO meet in Faridabad, Haryana.

The CxO meet, an essential platform for evaluating Project Implementing Agencies' (PIAs) performances, was attended by significant dignitaries, including Shri Mahipal Dhanda, Honourable Minister of Development and Panchayat Haryana, and Dr. Amrinder Kaur, CEO of HSRLM. Out of 54 PIAs, nine were honored, with AVPL International standing out for its transformative impact on rural youth through comprehensive skill development programs.

Ms. Preet Sandhuu, Co-founder & Chairperson of AVPL International, expressed her gratitude, highlighting the company's commitment to creating drone entrepreneurs and job-ready individuals in the drone ecosystem. AVPL International continues to lead with innovative training and placement solutions, significantly contributing to the DDU-GKY program's success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)