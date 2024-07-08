Left Menu

BoostMyChild: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Development with AI

Boostmychild (BMC) is an AI-driven technology platform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) designed for the holistic development of children aged 0 to 8 years. Launched in October 2021, it supports personalized, comprehensive growth by offering tailored learning experiences, developmental tracking, and parent-teacher collaboration.

Updated: 08-07-2024 16:14 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Every parent aspires for their child's success but often struggles with time constraints. Boostmychild (BMC), an AI-driven platform, addresses this by focusing on the early development of children aged 0 to 8 years. Aligned with NEP and NCF guidelines, BMC integrates parents and teachers in a holistic developmental approach.

Incorporated in October 2021, BMC emerged from four years of dedicated research. It offers tools for assessing and managing children's development through user-friendly interfaces on smartphones and PCs. Parents benefit from customized activities and guidelines tailored to their child's needs, with a strong emphasis on parent-teacher collaboration.

BMC encourages active parental involvement by providing fun and educational activities that promote holistic growth. Available in multiple languages, the platform ensures personalized teaching and detailed developmental reports, making it a crucial asset in early childhood education. Funded by Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, BMC continues to innovate and grow, with its app available for free on Google Play Stores.

