The Future of Workforce Training: Generative AI and Beyond

Great Learning's 'Workforce Skills Evolution Report 2024-25' sheds light on essential training trends and forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year. The report, based on insights from various sectors and a survey of over 100 L&D and business unit heads, delivers a comprehensive view of how organisations are leveraging talent development to drive growth and innovation.

Generative AI is set to be a significant focus, with at least half of the surveyed organisations planning to enhance their teams' skills in this area. Notably, the training isn't confined to technical roles but also extends to operations, customer service, and human resources, reflecting a strategic shift to automate repetitive tasks and improve efficiency.

The report also highlights a notable increase in L&D budgets, with 58.5% of organisations planning to invest more in workforce training. AI, Data Science, and Cyber Security remain top priorities, particularly in sectors such as Consulting, Energy, and IT/ITeS, which emphasise the importance of these skills for strategic decision-making and innovation.

