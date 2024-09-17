Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Unveils EU Commission Lineup

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced the new lineup for the EU's executive arm. The Commission, based in Brussels and employing 32,000 people, proposes new laws and ensures compliance among EU countries. It comprises 27 commissioners, each managing a specific portfolio, and is arguably the most powerful of the EU's three main institutions.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, unveiled the new lineup for the EU's executive body on Tuesday. This body, which manages the daily affairs of the 27-nation bloc, is central to ensuring that member countries adhere to EU laws.

The European Commission stands as one of the EU's three main institutions, along with the European Parliament and the European Council. Unlike the others, the Commission is the sole entity capable of proposing new European laws. Operating from Brussels, it employs 32,000 personnel and wields significant influence.

Von der Leyen, appointed for a second term in July, leads the college of 27 EU commissioners. These commissioners, one from each member country, act similarly to government ministers but on a continental scale, with portfolios ranging from agriculture to climate change. While commissioners may change every five years, core staff provide continuity through an apolitical civil service.

