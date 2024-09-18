Left Menu

Netherlands Seeks Opt-Out from EU Migration Rules Amid Stricter Policies

The Netherlands' right-wing government plans to opt-out from the EU's migration rules when the bloc renegotiates its treaties. Led by the nationalist PVV party, the government aims for stricter asylum policies and stronger border checks. They will comply with the current pact but pursue changes in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:24 IST
Netherlands Seeks Opt-Out from EU Migration Rules Amid Stricter Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands' right-wing government announced its intention to seek an opt-out from the European Union's migration rules during the next renegotiation of the bloc's core treaties, a move that is not imminent.

In power since July, the administration led by Geert Wilders' nationalist PVV party aims to implement the "strictest-ever asylum regime" with tougher border checks and stringent rules for asylum-seekers. The hardline stance on immigration has fueled the PVV's popularity.

PVV Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber informed the European Commission of the intent to opt-out, although the timing remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will adhere to the newly agreed migration pact, which assigns each EU country a share of asylum-seekers. The Netherlands faces challenges with its overwhelmed asylum registration center but continues to seek ways to reduce its attractiveness to asylum-seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024