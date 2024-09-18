Netherlands Seeks Opt-Out from EU Migration Rules Amid Stricter Policies

The Netherlands' right-wing government announced its intention to seek an opt-out from the European Union's migration rules during the next renegotiation of the bloc's core treaties, a move that is not imminent.

In power since July, the administration led by Geert Wilders' nationalist PVV party aims to implement the "strictest-ever asylum regime" with tougher border checks and stringent rules for asylum-seekers. The hardline stance on immigration has fueled the PVV's popularity.

PVV Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber informed the European Commission of the intent to opt-out, although the timing remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will adhere to the newly agreed migration pact, which assigns each EU country a share of asylum-seekers. The Netherlands faces challenges with its overwhelmed asylum registration center but continues to seek ways to reduce its attractiveness to asylum-seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)