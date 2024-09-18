Netherlands Seeks Opt-Out from EU Migration Rules Amid Stricter Policies
The Netherlands' right-wing government plans to opt-out from the EU's migration rules when the bloc renegotiates its treaties. Led by the nationalist PVV party, the government aims for stricter asylum policies and stronger border checks. They will comply with the current pact but pursue changes in the future.
The Netherlands' right-wing government announced its intention to seek an opt-out from the European Union's migration rules during the next renegotiation of the bloc's core treaties, a move that is not imminent.
In power since July, the administration led by Geert Wilders' nationalist PVV party aims to implement the "strictest-ever asylum regime" with tougher border checks and stringent rules for asylum-seekers. The hardline stance on immigration has fueled the PVV's popularity.
PVV Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber informed the European Commission of the intent to opt-out, although the timing remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will adhere to the newly agreed migration pact, which assigns each EU country a share of asylum-seekers. The Netherlands faces challenges with its overwhelmed asylum registration center but continues to seek ways to reduce its attractiveness to asylum-seekers.
