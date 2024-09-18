Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Education with Exposure Visits and Biometric Attendance

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister Rohit Thakur has announced the establishment of new standards for sending meritorious students of classes X and XII on educational exposure visits both within India and abroad.

During a recent meeting, Thakur outlined plans to select 20 students from each class, including participants in extracurricular activities, for these trips. Additionally, Thakur revealed that committed teachers will also benefit from these exposure opportunities. The minister also addressed the relocation of rented colleges to newly available buildings and vowed to return teachers and officers on long-term deputation back to the state.

Thakur emphasized the importance of integrating various wings of the Education Department to achieve improved results. Measures such as online and biometric attendance for teachers and students will be fully implemented, and performance-boosting models from Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat will be studied. Efforts will also be made to set standards and awards for teachers and to introduce new subjects in schools and colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)