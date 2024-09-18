Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Education with Exposure Visits and Biometric Attendance

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced new standards for student exposure visits and staff rationalization. 20 students each from classes X and XII will gain international exposure, while teachers will be brought back from deputations. The state plans to implement biometric attendance in all schools and explore performance-boosting models from other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Education with Exposure Visits and Biometric Attendance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister Rohit Thakur has announced the establishment of new standards for sending meritorious students of classes X and XII on educational exposure visits both within India and abroad.

During a recent meeting, Thakur outlined plans to select 20 students from each class, including participants in extracurricular activities, for these trips. Additionally, Thakur revealed that committed teachers will also benefit from these exposure opportunities. The minister also addressed the relocation of rented colleges to newly available buildings and vowed to return teachers and officers on long-term deputation back to the state.

Thakur emphasized the importance of integrating various wings of the Education Department to achieve improved results. Measures such as online and biometric attendance for teachers and students will be fully implemented, and performance-boosting models from Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat will be studied. Efforts will also be made to set standards and awards for teachers and to introduce new subjects in schools and colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024