DBE Prepares for National Senior Certificate Exams with Record Candidate Numbers and Enhanced Support

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced its readiness to administer the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations for the Class of 2024, with exams scheduled to run from 21 October to 27 November 2024. Marking will commence immediately after, with results expected to be released to candidates on 16 January 2025. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, Deputy Minister Dr. Reginah Mhaule, and Director-General Mathanzima Mweli led the departmental briefing to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education this week.

System Readiness: The DBE has completed extensive preparations for the upcoming exams. A total of 55,053 markers have been appointed and will operate across 188 marking centres. The examinations will be conducted in 6,909 centres across the nine provinces.

Candidate Statistics: Chief Director for National Assessment and Public Examinations, Dr. Rufus Poliah, reported that 732,448 full-time candidates are enrolled for the NSC exams this year, marking an increase of 8,400 candidates from 2023. KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of candidates with 172,213, followed by Gauteng with 136,620. Other provinces have the following candidate numbers:

Eastern Cape: 103,975

Limpopo: 94,236

Mpumalanga: 68,455

Western Cape: 64,552

North West: 41,480

Free State: 37,737

Northern Cape: 13,180

Additionally, 136,195 part-time candidates are registered for various subjects.

Examination Preparation: Dr. Poliah confirmed that 162 question papers for the October/November examinations have been approved by Umalusi and are ready for distribution to the provinces for printing.

Special Considerations: For the first time, the Class of 2024 will be sitting for South African Sign Language (SASL) Home Language (HL) examinations. Twenty-three schools in nine provinces have 210 candidates registered for SASL HL, an increase from 134 candidates in 2023.

Challenges and Support: Deputy Director-General for Curriculum, Dr. Barney Mthembu, outlined several challenges faced by the current Grade 12 cohort:

Curriculum Disruptions: This cohort, having started Grade R in 2012, was disrupted by COVID-19 during crucial years, including Grade 8 in 2020 and Grade 9 in 2021. These disruptions impacted curriculum coverage and subject selection.

Learning Recovery: Despite these challenges, interventions and resources were introduced to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The Learning Recovery Programme, diagnostic reports, and additional study materials have supported learners.

Teacher Support: Teachers have improved their subject results in recent years and are now better equipped to support Grade 12 learners. The Class of 2024 benefits from improved teaching methods and resources developed for previous cohorts.

Additional Support: Director-General Mathanzima Mweli has visited 162 study camps nationwide to support Grade 12 learners throughout the year. The department emphasized that this year’s candidates are benefiting from enhanced resources and teacher expertise to better prepare for the final examinations.

Overall, the DBE is confident in its preparation and support systems as the Class of 2024 approaches their final exams, ensuring a well-organized examination process and improved chances of success for students across South Africa.