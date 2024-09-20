Left Menu

Erica Stanford Launches New Te Reo Māori Phonics Tool to Boost Early Reading Skills

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the trial of Hihira Weteoro, the country's first-ever te reo Māori phonics check, aimed at improving literacy outcomes for Māori learners.

Updated: 20-09-2024 14:37 IST
From Term 1, 2025, Hihira Weteoro will be available to all kura and schools where students learn in te reo Māori. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a landmark initiative, New Zealand schools will soon have access to a specialized tool designed to track early reading progress in te reo Māori. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the trial of Hihira Weteoro, the country's first-ever te reo Māori phonics check, aimed at improving literacy outcomes for Māori learners.

The new tool, currently being tested by around 45 schools, will help kaiako (teachers) assess ākonga (students) on their ability to recognize sounds, letters, and words, as well as their proficiency in writing and reading texts in te reo Māori. The checks will be conducted at 20, 40, and 55 weeks of schooling to ensure students are on track to becoming strong, confident readers.

"Hihira Weteoro is designed to help teachers identify students who may need extra support early in their education journey. Our goal is for all tamariki to succeed as readers during their first year of school," said Minister Stanford.

From Term 1, 2025, Hihira Weteoro will be available to all kura and schools where students learn in te reo Māori. To ensure the tool is effective, the current trial will provide insights, and support materials and professional development will be offered to educators during the rollout.

Additionally, structured literacy classroom kits will be distributed to students in years 0-3, starting in 2025. Schools will also receive up to $5000 annually over the next four years to purchase decodable books, games, and other learning materials to enhance their structured literacy programs.

Stanford emphasized the importance of closing the longstanding equity gap for Māori learners, stating, "I am committed to lifting achievement for Māori learners and ensuring every child gets the best start in literacy that they can. This Government is taking decisive steps to ensure all children, regardless of background, receive the tools they need to thrive."

