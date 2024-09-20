NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Scandal Unfolds: Principal and Vice Principal among Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the Principal and Vice Principal of the Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, conspired with others to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper. This forms the core of the CBI's second charge sheet in the ongoing paper leak case, which names Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Mohd Imtiyaz Alam, and four others. The charge sheet, which was filed before a special court in Patna, accuses the individuals of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and other charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials stated that the charge sheet includes allegations against Aman Kumar Singh, Baldev Kumar, Sunny Kumar, and a local journalist named Jamaluddin. Haque and Alam, who were appointed to oversee the NEET UG-2024 examination by the National Testing Agency, allegedly allowed access to the examination papers ahead of the scheduled exam date of May 5. The CBI has thus far arrested 48 individuals connected to the case and has identified the beneficiary candidates for further action by the National Testing Agency.

The investigation revealed that the question papers were accessed using sophisticated tools by the principal conspirators, and the solved papers were then distributed to paying candidates. Several individuals, including MBBS students from reputed medical colleges, were arrested for their role in solving and distributing the exam papers. The CBI continues to trace and take action against those who benefited from the leaked papers. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2024 exam held at various centres across cities nationwide and abroad.

