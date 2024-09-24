IIM Sambalpur Introduces AI for Transformative Learning on 10th Foundation Day

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur is set to revolutionize education with the introduction of AI-enabled teaching, an official disclosed. This initiative aims to enhance the learning experience for students significantly.

"We announce the introduction of AI in classrooms for the transformative learning experience. IIM Sambalpur, which began with just 49 MBA students in 2015, is today a proud institute with 320 MBA students," stated Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal.

The announcement was made during the institute's 10th Foundation Day celebrations. AI-enabled teaching is expected to change the traditional teaching methods, as per the institute's official statement. "We have developed world-class infrastructure and are in the process of onboarding over 60 startups under our incubation center, along with promoting international collaborations," said Jaiswal. A women's empowerment summit is also planned for February, aimed at achieving the goals of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Furthermore, IIM Sambalpur will introduce three new centers of excellence and update its MBA program to align with the National Education Policy's focus on international accreditations and campus expansion, added Jaiswal. The Foundation Day also saw the launch of the Second Edition of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, led by the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, running from September 23 to 27.

