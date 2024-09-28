Assam Direct Recruitment Examination 2024: Special Trains and New Guidelines Announced

The second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), 2024, for Grade III posts will be conducted across the state this Sunday, ensuring fair and transparent procedures, according to an official statement.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to operate six pairs of special trains to support candidates appearing for the examination, NFR authorities confirmed.

The initial phase of the Grade III examination held on September 15 saw mobile internet services suspended statewide for over three hours to maintain exam integrity.

A substantial 18.50 lakh candidates have applied for various Grade III positions under ADRE.

This phase will test candidates for bachelor degree level and HSLC level (driver) posts, with admit cards and instructions already distributed. The statement indicated additional guidelines have been issued, urging candidates to personally verify their examination centres a day in advance and arrive at least 90 minutes early for thorough checks.

The Home and Political department has also released a new SOP for frisking candidates, following complaints of improper searches during the first phase. Female candidates will now have separate enclosures, supervised by Anganwadi or ASHA workers, to ensure proper frisking procedures.

In case of any improper frisking, candidates should immediately notify the centre in-charge, the instructions stated. To expedite the process, candidates are encouraged to wear half-sleeve attire and slippers instead of shoes.

Post-examination, candidates will be allowed to retain their question booklets, and senior officers have been designated as central observers to oversee the processes, the statement added.

An NFR release confirmed the operation of six pairs of special trains on Sunday, covering twelve trips to facilitate candidates' journeys.

Future written tests for Grade IV posts at different educational levels are scheduled for other dates. Approximately 13.70 lakh candidates have applied for these positions.

The inaugural ADRE under the State Level Recruitment Commission took place in August 2022, with a similar suspension of mobile internet to ensure exam fairness.

