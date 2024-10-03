Left Menu

Argentine Students Rally Against Education Cuts Amid Economic Turmoil

Thousands of Argentine students protested spending cuts at public universities. The government, facing a massive economic crisis, has justified the cuts by accusing universities of indoctrination. Students and authorities argue education spending is an investment. Concerns grow over the potential veto of a law guaranteeing university funding.

Updated: 03-10-2024 05:26 IST
In a fervent display of dissent, hundreds of thousands of Argentine students took to the streets on Wednesday, voicing their opposition to significant reductions in public university funding by President Javier Milei's libertarian government. The proposed cuts come amid an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation rates and widespread poverty.

The protests were galvanized by the government's threat to veto a recently passed law that aims to secure financial support for universities. This threat has stirred concerns among academics and students alike, with critics accusing the administration of systematically undermining public education. Universities, deemed by Milei's government as breeding grounds for 'socialist' ideology, face new challenges despite their strong standing in Argentine society.

The financial strain on the university system is palpable, with teachers losing purchasing power and pivotal academic activities at risk. Student leaders and educators stress that education spending is an investment in the nation's future, urging the government to reconsider its stance on funding cuts.

