Government Launches FamilyBoost to Help Families with ECE Costs

Low-to-middle-income families can now claim payments to assist with ECE expenses through the new FamilyBoost initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:52 IST
"FamilyBoost is part of our broader effort to support families struggling with the cost of living, particularly those with young children," said Ms. Willis.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Parents and caregivers across New Zealand are now eligible to claim FamilyBoost, a financial support program designed to help low-to-middle-income families cover the costs of early childhood education (ECE). Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced the initiative, which aims to provide meaningful relief to over 100,000 families.

“FamilyBoost is part of our broader effort to support families struggling with the cost of living, particularly those with young children,” said Ms. Willis. “By making ECE more affordable, this program will benefit 140,000 Kiwi kids across the country.”

Eligible families will be reimbursed for 25% of their ECE expenses, up to a maximum of $75 per week, with payments issued quarterly. Families can register for FamilyBoost through myIR, Inland Revenue's online platform, and submit their ECE invoices for reimbursement. Claims are now being accepted for fees incurred from 1 July to 30 September 2024.

Ms. Willis highlighted the real impact this support can have: “We’ve heard from parents and caregivers that this extra assistance will ease the pressure when paying rent, making mortgage payments, or buying groceries.”

FamilyBoost aims to deliver direct financial relief, with payments being processed by Inland Revenue within 15 business days, helping families manage their budgets more effectively.

 
 

Latest News

