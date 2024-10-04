Empowering Minds: Delhi Schools Introduce New Legal Awareness Curriculum

The Delhi government made a significant stride on Friday by launching a special module designed to enhance legal awareness among senior secondary students. The new curriculum aims to deepen understanding of recent changes in India's criminal laws.

Developed by Delhi's National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the modules focus on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These resources are targeted at students in classes 11 and 12 to foster a sense of responsibility towards issues of emotional and physical violence.

The initiative calls on all government, government-aided, and private recognised schools to distribute the modules to teachers, parents, and students. Introducing these laws, which took effect July 1, marks a pivotal change, replacing the long-standing British-era legal frameworks in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)