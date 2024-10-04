Left Menu

Empowering Minds: Delhi Schools Introduce New Legal Awareness Curriculum

The Delhi government has introduced a new curriculum for senior secondary students to boost legal awareness. This initiative focuses on three new criminal laws, aiming to foster responsibility towards emotional and physical violence. The new laws signify a significant shift in India's justice system, replacing outdated colonial codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:18 IST
Empowering Minds: Delhi Schools Introduce New Legal Awareness Curriculum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government made a significant stride on Friday by launching a special module designed to enhance legal awareness among senior secondary students. The new curriculum aims to deepen understanding of recent changes in India's criminal laws.

Developed by Delhi's National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the modules focus on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These resources are targeted at students in classes 11 and 12 to foster a sense of responsibility towards issues of emotional and physical violence.

The initiative calls on all government, government-aided, and private recognised schools to distribute the modules to teachers, parents, and students. Introducing these laws, which took effect July 1, marks a pivotal change, replacing the long-standing British-era legal frameworks in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024