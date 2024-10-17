Left Menu

2024 UNESCO Prize: PEAS Uganda and CAMFED Zambia Honored for Transforming Education for Girls

PEAS Uganda was recognized for its "Empowering schools for adolescent girls" project, which creates safe, gender-responsive learning environments for marginalized girls in rural Uganda.

Each laureate was chosen by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, following recommendations from an international jury.

The 2024 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education has been awarded to two transformative initiatives: Promoting Equality in African Schools (PEAS) from Uganda and the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) from Zambia. This prestigious award reflects UNESCO's commitment to promoting gender equality and nurturing future female leaders through education.

Each laureate was chosen by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, following recommendations from an international jury. Both winning projects will receive US$ 50,000 to further their impactful work in empowering girls and women through education.

Empowering Schools for Adolescent Girls in Uganda

PEAS Uganda was recognized for its "Empowering schools for adolescent girls" project, which creates safe, gender-responsive learning environments for marginalized girls in rural Uganda. The initiative ensures schools are equipped with facilities that prioritize girls' health, safety, and dignity. It also offers gender-transformative teacher training and holistic activities such as life skills trainings and girls' clubs.

PEAS has successfully expanded this program, now benefiting nearly 300,000 students annually across Ghana, Uganda, and Zambia.

Holistic Support for Girls in Zambia

CAMFED Zambia was awarded for its "Holistic support for girls to complete and succeed in secondary school" project, which addresses educational barriers by providing financial and social assistance to vulnerable girls. This initiative helps girls stay in school, transition into meaningful employment, and integrate support structures within national systems.

Since 2001, CAMFED has helped 617,875 girls in rural Zambia complete secondary school, equipping them with the skills to lead in their communities and pursue professional success.  

