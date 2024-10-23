Left Menu

Karnataka and British Council Partner to Boost Physical Education

The Karnataka government and British Council have signed an agreement to improve physical education in primary schools. This program, supported by the Premier League Primary Stars, aims to enhance teaching standards and promote holistic development in schools across Karnataka.

Updated: 23-10-2024 17:19 IST
  • India

The Karnataka government, in collaboration with the British Council, has initiated a groundbreaking program to enhance physical education in primary schools through a newly signed agreement.

The initiative, part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme, aims to elevate teaching standards and foster well-rounded development for young students. Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka's Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, highlighted the significance of integrating physical activity into everyday learning at the Bengaluru signing ceremony.

The partnership is expected to empower educators with the skills needed to deliver high-quality sports education, significantly enhancing students' learning experiences across the state. Since 2007, similar efforts have benefited over 124,000 individuals in 18 Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

