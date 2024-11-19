Graffiti and Justice: The Controversial Expulsion at Delhi University

A student from Delhi University has been expelled for six months following accusations of graffiti vandalism aimed at the National Testing Agency (NTA). The university's decision has brought the focus on campus dissent and freedom of speech.

According to official orders, the female student, an MA candidate at the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies and a member of the Disha Students' Organisation, was temporarily suspended before being expelled. The actions were initiated after she was allegedly caught writing 'scrap NTA' on a campus wall last July.

The Disha Students' Organisation criticized the expulsion as unjust, claiming it was part of a campaign against exam malpractices. A protest was staged on campus, highlighting issues of alleged bias in administrative decisions and advocating for student rights.

