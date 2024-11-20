Professor Tripathi Takes Helm at Raja Shankar Shah Vishwavidyalaya
Professor Indra Prasad Tripathi has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Raja Shankar Shah Vishwavidyalaya in Chhindwara. Currently, he is Dean at Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya. His term will last four years or until he reaches 70, whichever comes first.
Professor Indra Prasad Tripathi has been chosen to lead Raja Shankar Shah Vishwavidyalaya in Chhindwara as its new Vice Chancellor, as per the appointment by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel. An official confirmation revealed this significant move in the academic leadership.
Professor Tripathi, who presently serves as the Dean of the Science and Environment stream at Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya in Satna district, brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role.
The tenure for his vice-chancellorship has been set for four years or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever milestone is reached first, adding an element of continuity and stability to the university's administration.
