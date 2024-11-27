Kerala Governor Appoints New Vice Chancellors Amidst Political Standoff

In a significant development in Kerala's academic landscape, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed new vice chancellors for two premier institutions.

Professor K Sivaprasad from the Cochin University of Science and Technology is now the vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Ciza Thomas, a retired joint director at the Directorate of Technical Education, will lead the Kerala University of the Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

This move highlights ongoing tensions between the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the governor over university appointments and faculty recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)