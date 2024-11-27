Kerala Governor Appoints New Vice Chancellors Amidst Political Standoff
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed Prof. K Sivaprasad and Ciza Thomas as vice chancellors of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of the Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, respectively. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions with the CPI(M)-led LDF government over university appointments.
In a significant development in Kerala's academic landscape, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed new vice chancellors for two premier institutions.
Professor K Sivaprasad from the Cochin University of Science and Technology is now the vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Ciza Thomas, a retired joint director at the Directorate of Technical Education, will lead the Kerala University of the Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.
This move highlights ongoing tensions between the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the governor over university appointments and faculty recruitment.
