Left Menu

Revolutionizing Undergraduate Education: Flexible Study Durations Unveiled

The University Grants Commission (UGC) introduces options for undergraduates to shorten or extend study durations with Accelerated Degree Programme and Extended Degree Programme. These flexible options allow students to complete degrees in non-traditional time frames while maintaining academic and employment equivalence with standard-duration degrees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:10 IST
Revolutionizing Undergraduate Education: Flexible Study Durations Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has greenlit a significant shift in undergraduate education, enabling higher education institutions to offer students the flexibility to adjust their study lengths. This initiative, approved by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, introduces Accelerated and Extended Degree Programmes.

Through these programmes, students can choose shorter or longer durations to fulfill their degree requirements. While the degrees include a formal note regarding the modified timelines, they hold the same value as standard-duration degrees for academic and employment opportunities. Stakeholders will soon have the chance to weigh in on these draft norms.

The new options empower students to match their study pace with their learning abilities, fostering a personalized educational experience. Qualifying students will be evaluated by institutional committees organized to oversee eligibility and application processes for the programmes, affecting up to 10% of the student intake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024