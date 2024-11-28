Revolutionizing Undergraduate Education: Flexible Study Durations Unveiled

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has greenlit a significant shift in undergraduate education, enabling higher education institutions to offer students the flexibility to adjust their study lengths. This initiative, approved by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, introduces Accelerated and Extended Degree Programmes.

Through these programmes, students can choose shorter or longer durations to fulfill their degree requirements. While the degrees include a formal note regarding the modified timelines, they hold the same value as standard-duration degrees for academic and employment opportunities. Stakeholders will soon have the chance to weigh in on these draft norms.

The new options empower students to match their study pace with their learning abilities, fostering a personalized educational experience. Qualifying students will be evaluated by institutional committees organized to oversee eligibility and application processes for the programmes, affecting up to 10% of the student intake.

(With inputs from agencies.)