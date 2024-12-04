Record Enrolments in 2024 Signal Strong Recovery in NZ’s Education Sector

New Zealand’s international education sector is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, with enrolments up 24% year-on-year and surpassing 2023 totals by 6%, according to Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds.

“With 73,535 enrolments recorded from January to August 2024, we’ve already exceeded last year’s total in just two terms,” Ms Simmonds announced.

“This strong growth underscores New Zealand’s global reputation for delivering high-quality education. International students don’t just bring diversity and vibrancy to our campuses—they also provide a significant economic boost, supporting jobs, local businesses, and communities across the country,” she said.

The contribution of international students to the New Zealand economy is significant, with estimates placing their annual economic impact at over $5 billion. This includes spending on tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, as well as indirect benefits to local economies through travel and cultural exchange.

Regional Growth and Sector Highlights

The growth in international student enrolments is not confined to urban centers but has positively impacted regions. Gisborne saw an unprecedented 126% increase, followed by Marlborough at 45%, Hawke’s Bay at 28%, and Waikato at 26%. These gains highlight the sector’s capacity to foster regional development and distribute economic benefits more evenly.

Key contributors to this rebound are universities and schools. Universities enrolled 31,345 international students, a 14% increase from last year, while schools recorded a 33% rise to 16,815 students, including a striking 69% increase in primary school enrolments. Private training establishments, often focusing on vocational and specialized education, experienced an 80% surge in enrolments.

Diversifying Source Markets

Ms Simmonds emphasized the growing diversity of source markets as a key factor in strengthening New Zealand’s education sector. “While China and India remain our largest contributors, we’ve seen enrolment growth from the United States, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, with each now contributing 3% of total international students,” she said.

This diversification reduces reliance on any single country and ensures a more resilient international education market. It also fosters a richer cultural exchange, enhancing the global experience for both international and domestic students.

Reaching Pre-Pandemic Milestones

The recovery trajectory reflects the resilience and adaptability of New Zealand’s education providers. University enrolments are now only 7% below pre-pandemic levels, signaling a near-complete rebound.

“This is not just about numbers—it’s about building long-term global relationships, fostering innovation, and positioning New Zealand as a world leader in education and research,” Ms. Simmonds said.

Strategic Future

Education providers are optimistic about further growth as historical trends suggest a rise in enrolments toward the year’s end. The government, in collaboration with education institutions, plans to leverage this momentum by expanding marketing efforts and investing in infrastructure to accommodate growing demand.

This strong recovery positions New Zealand as a preferred destination for international education, combining academic excellence with a welcoming environment, diverse opportunities, and a thriving economy.