Judith Collins Announces Updated Marsden Fund to Focus on Core Scientific Research

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins has announced a significant update to the Marsden Fund, steering its focus towards core scientific research aimed at lifting economic growth and addressing key national challenges.

“The Government is committed to rebuilding our economy by fostering high-tech, high-productivity, and high-value businesses and jobs,” Ms Collins stated. “The updated Marsden Fund Investment Plan ensures that future funding is aligned with this goal.”

The updated Marsden Fund Investment Plan and Terms of Reference, effective from the 2025 funding round, introduce a focus on science with a purpose, prioritizing projects with clear economic, environmental, or health benefits.

Economic Impact Prioritized: Approximately 50% of the Fund will now be allocated to research proposals with direct economic benefits to New Zealand.

Shift to Core Sciences: The Fund will emphasize physics, chemistry, mathematics, engineering, and biomedical sciences, with humanities and social sciences panels being disbanded.

Continued Support for Blue-Skies Research: Funding will remain for exploratory research that fosters innovation and may lead to transformative technologies and solutions in the future.

Supporting Innovation and Economic Growth

Ms. Collins highlighted that this realignment positions the Marsden Fund as a key driver of technological innovation and national productivity. “By focusing on core science, we are ensuring that research efforts translate into new technologies, products, and industries that boost economic growth and enhance the quality of life for New Zealanders,” she said.

Balancing Economic Goals with Research Excellence

While the changes reflect a focus on applied science, Ms. Collins emphasized the continued importance of research excellence. “The Marsden Fund will remain committed to supporting New Zealand’s brightest minds as they contribute to our country’s scientific and economic future,” she said.

Additional Initiatives to Complement the Fund

To maximize the impact of these changes, the government is investing in complementary initiatives:

Technology Commercialization Grants: New funding to bridge the gap between research and market-ready innovations.

Workforce Development in STEM: Programs to grow a pipeline of skilled workers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Public-Private Partnerships: Encouraging collaboration between academic institutions and industry to align research with real-world applications.

Response from the Research Community

The updates have drawn mixed reactions. Proponents praise the focus on economic impact and high-tech research, citing potential gains for sectors like renewable energy, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Critics, however, have expressed concern about the exclusion of humanities and social sciences, warning it could limit research into societal and cultural challenges.

Looking Ahead

The restructured Marsden Fund reflects the government’s strategy to harness science and innovation as engines for economic recovery and national advancement. As the new framework takes effect in 2025, the government will monitor outcomes to ensure the Fund continues to balance visionary exploration with tangible benefits for New Zealand.

“This evolution of the Marsden Fund will help us build a better, stronger, and more innovative future for our nation,” Ms. Collins concluded.