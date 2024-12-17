NCERT Textbooks to Become More Affordable: Minister Unveils Major Print Expansion Plan
The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced that NCERT textbooks will become more affordable by next year, with plans to increase production from 5 crore to 15 crore annually. New textbooks aligned with the updated curriculum for classes 9-12 will be ready by the 2026-27 academic year.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at easing the financial burden on parents, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that NCERT textbooks would become more affordable starting next year.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training is set to triple its textbook production, expanding from 5 crore to 15 crore annually, Pradhan revealed. This increase is expected to address past supply-demand concerns.
Additionally, new textbooks, aligning with the updated National Curriculum Framework for classes 9-12, are projected to be available by the 2026-27 academic session, ensuring students have access to the latest educational resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
