Rajasthan Governor Emphasizes Traditional Knowledge in Animal Science

On Saturday, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the importance of leveraging traditional knowledge for progress in animal science. During the groundbreaking ceremony for new facilities at Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University, he highlighted the economic role of livestock since the Vedic period.

Bagde advocated for the integration of traditional practices into future advancements in veterinary and animal sciences and called for effective dissemination of education in this field. He expressed a vision for Rajasthan to become a pioneer in veterinary education nationwide.

The governor urged universities to prioritize the welfare of animals, ensure their proper nutrition, and facilitate effective marketing of livestock-derived products, underlining these aspects as crucial to the state's leadership in animal science.

