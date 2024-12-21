Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Emphasizes Traditional Knowledge in Animal Science

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde highlighted the significance of traditional knowledge in advancing animal science. While inaugurating facilities at Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University, he stressed the need for effective veterinary education and urged the state to lead in this field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:29 IST
Rajasthan Governor Emphasizes Traditional Knowledge in Animal Science
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the importance of leveraging traditional knowledge for progress in animal science. During the groundbreaking ceremony for new facilities at Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University, he highlighted the economic role of livestock since the Vedic period.

Bagde advocated for the integration of traditional practices into future advancements in veterinary and animal sciences and called for effective dissemination of education in this field. He expressed a vision for Rajasthan to become a pioneer in veterinary education nationwide.

The governor urged universities to prioritize the welfare of animals, ensure their proper nutrition, and facilitate effective marketing of livestock-derived products, underlining these aspects as crucial to the state's leadership in animal science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024