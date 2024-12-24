Left Menu

Academic Freedom Under Siege: Professors Rally for Reinstatement

Teachers from central universities have urged Delhi CM Atishi to reverse the dismissal of two professors from Ambedkar University Delhi, terming it an attack on academic freedom. Accusations of misconduct and administrative complaints have escalated the issue into a potential widespread agitation within the academic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers from central universities on Tuesday urged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to address the dismissal of two faculty members from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), citing an attack on academic freedom.

The academic community has expressed concerns over the termination of Professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, leading to calls for their reinstatement. Allegations surround their involvement in the regularisation of 38 contractual administrative staff in 2018-19.

The forum warned that failing to resolve this could lead to widespread unrest, emphasizing the broader implications for academic freedom and institutional autonomy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

