Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor Ensures Student Safety at Anna University

Following a sexual assault incident at Anna University, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, as the chancellor, has directed university officials to prioritize student safety. He met with faculty and students to discuss security improvements and ensure swift action to address safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Ensures Student Safety at Anna University
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, serving as the chancellor of Anna University, has taken a strong stand on student safety following a sexual assault on campus. Prioritizing the security and well-being of students is imperative, he stated, urging immediate action from the university's administration.

In light of the incident involving a 19-year-old student on Christmas Eve, university officials were directed to foster a secure and accountable environment. Police have apprehended the suspect, and Governor Ravi's visit emphasized the necessity for concrete measures to guarantee student protection.

During his visit, Governor Ravi met with the Registrar and senior faculty, evaluating security protocols and engaging with students to gather insights and recommendations. The Governor assured that decisive actions are being implemented to enhance campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024