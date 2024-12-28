Tamil Nadu Governor Ensures Student Safety at Anna University

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, serving as the chancellor of Anna University, has taken a strong stand on student safety following a sexual assault on campus. Prioritizing the security and well-being of students is imperative, he stated, urging immediate action from the university's administration.

In light of the incident involving a 19-year-old student on Christmas Eve, university officials were directed to foster a secure and accountable environment. Police have apprehended the suspect, and Governor Ravi's visit emphasized the necessity for concrete measures to guarantee student protection.

During his visit, Governor Ravi met with the Registrar and senior faculty, evaluating security protocols and engaging with students to gather insights and recommendations. The Governor assured that decisive actions are being implemented to enhance campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)