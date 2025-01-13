Umalusi Greenlights Release of 2024 NSC Exam Results, Celebrates Class of 2024 Achievements

South Africa’s national education quality assurance body, Umalusi, has officially approved the release of the November 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, marking a milestone for over 880,000 candidates who undertook the examinations. The eagerly awaited national results will be released later today.

Excellence in Quality Assurance

Umalusi Chairperson Yunus Ballim emphasized the rigor involved in ensuring the credibility of the assessments, highlighting that multiple stages of quality assurance were carried out during the examination cycle.

“The approval statements bring together decisions taken after careful consideration of available evidence by various role players at different stages of Umalusi’s quality assurance cycle,” Ballim said during a media briefing on Monday.

A critical component of this process was the standardisation of examination results conducted by Umalusi's Assessment Standards Committee (ASC). This involved analyzing data for over 500 subjects across four assessment bodies to ensure fairness and consistency.

Ballim underscored that no irregularities, such as paper leaks, were reported, ensuring the integrity and credibility of the 2024 examinations. “We are very grateful to all examining bodies and the State Security Agency for tightening up the entire value chain, from printing to storage,” he added.

Marking and Candidate Statistics

Marking began on 27 November 2024 and involved over 50,000 markers across the country. Ahead of the examinations, 727,000 full-time candidates and approximately 155,215 part-time candidates were registered.

Ballim praised the dedication of all involved in the examination process, including teachers, parents, guardians, and support staff, for their contributions to the success of the Class of 2024.

Words of Encouragement

To the successful candidates, Ballim extended warm congratulations. For those who did not achieve their desired results, he offered encouragement and practical advice, urging them to persevere.

“To those learners who have not succeeded, please do not give up. Work harder and you will do better in this year’s examinations. For guidance on choosing accredited institutions to improve your results, please visit the Umalusi website to avoid falling prey to bogus institutions,” he said.

Commitment to Education

Ballim reaffirmed Umalusi’s commitment to safeguarding the credibility of South Africa’s education system. “Our work ensures that every single young person in this country who chooses education as their path receives a certificate that holds value and credibility,” he noted.

The release of the 2024 NSC results is not just a culmination of hard work but a reflection of the resilience and determination of South Africa’s youth. As the nation awaits the announcement of the results, scheduled for 6 PM today, the spotlight remains on the Class of 2024 for their perseverance and commitment to academic excellence.