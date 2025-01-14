Western Cape Matric Class of 2024 Sets Record with 86.6% Pass Rate

The Western Cape Matric Class of 2024 has delivered a stellar performance, achieving a historic pass rate of 86.6%, marking a 5.1 percentage point improvement from 2023 and the highest National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate the province has ever recorded.

Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, highlighted the remarkable performance during the announcement on Monday:

The bachelors pass rate surged by 5.6 percentage points to 47.8%, a new provincial high.

The province retained its top positions in Mathematics and Physical Science with pass rates of 78.0% and 79.4%, respectively.

Western Cape learners achieved 27,948 distinctions, the second-highest number in the country, with 11,699 candidates contributing to this total.

“Our candidates have once again demonstrated their exceptional capabilities, with the province also achieving the second-highest pass rate for Learners with Special Education Needs (LSEN) at 91.0% and the highest bachelors pass rate for LSEN learners at 63.3%,” said Maynier.

The province also boasts the highest retention rate in the country, with 68.3% of Grade 10 learners completing matric in Grade 12. This year, nearly 3,800 more learners passed their matric exams compared to the previous year.

Top Performing Learners Shine Nationally

Four Western Cape learners were recognized at the national level during the NSC results announcement in Johannesburg:

Rayyan Ebrahim (Pinelands High School)

Matthew Christopher Wise (Pinelands High School)

Nicholas David Schreiber (Rondebosch Boys' High School)

Jordan Raubenheimer (De La Bat School)

These students received awards for their exceptional performance, with Ebrahim earning the title of the top candidate in South Africa.

A Record-Breaking Year for South Africa

During the same ceremony, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced that the national matric pass rate for 2024 reached an all-time high of 87.3%, an increase from 82.9% in 2023. A total of 615,429 learners successfully completed the NSC, the highest number in the nation’s history.

“This historic achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students, teachers, and parents. It is a proud moment for South Africa’s education system,” said Minister Gwarube.

Looking Ahead: Encouragement for Future Success

MEC Maynier extended his congratulations to the Class of 2024, emphasizing their commitment to their studies as a foundation for their futures. He also encouraged the Class of 2025 to emulate this dedication, stating, “Last year’s matrics have shown what can be achieved with hard work. We are here to support you every step of the way.”

The Western Cape Department of Education is committed to sustaining this momentum, providing resources, and creating opportunities for future learners to excel.