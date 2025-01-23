Left Menu

Ashoka University Students Protest Tightened Security Measures

Students at Ashoka University in Haryana are protesting new security measures, including vehicle checks, tobacco and alcohol bans, and pocket searches. A petition against these measures has over 1,100 signatures. The administration allegedly did not consult students before implementing these protocols, causing significant unrest on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Students at Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat are strongly opposing the administration's new security measures, which include vehicle checks and bans on carrying cigarettes and alcohol on campus.

The protocols were reportedly communicated in a January 13 email by the university's Vice President of Operations. They involve redirecting student movement to Gate 2 and implementing pocket checks. Students have criticized these measures as overly invasive and have demanded their reversal.

The Ashoka University Student Government (AUSG) claimed that the decision was made without prior consultation with the student body. A petition opposing the measures, issued shortly after their announcement, has gathered over 1,100 signatures, including from faculty members. The university has not provided comments on the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

