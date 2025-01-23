Ashoka University Students Protest Tightened Security Measures

Students at Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat are strongly opposing the administration's new security measures, which include vehicle checks and bans on carrying cigarettes and alcohol on campus.

The protocols were reportedly communicated in a January 13 email by the university's Vice President of Operations. They involve redirecting student movement to Gate 2 and implementing pocket checks. Students have criticized these measures as overly invasive and have demanded their reversal.

The Ashoka University Student Government (AUSG) claimed that the decision was made without prior consultation with the student body. A petition opposing the measures, issued shortly after their announcement, has gathered over 1,100 signatures, including from faculty members. The university has not provided comments on the protest.

