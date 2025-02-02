Kerala Advances with 30 New Smart Anganwadis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate 30 state-of-the-art smart anganwadis, designed to enhance the holistic development of children. The ceremony will be held via video conference on Monday.

State Health Minister Veena George, who will preside over the event, emphasized that these upgraded facilities are part of ongoing efforts to create more child-friendly spaces across the state. She revealed that out of 189 approved smart anganwadis, 89 are already operational, with 30 new centers now ready.

Each of these smart anganwadis is equipped with a study room, dining hall, kitchen, restrooms, and play areas, aiming to support the physical and mental growth of children. A further 72 centers are in various stages of completion.

