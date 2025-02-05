Congress Demands Rollback of UGC's 'Draconian' Draft Regulations

The Congress party has strongly criticized the Centre's draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, calling for their immediate rollback. They argued that the justification of aligning with the National Education Policy does not hold up to scrutiny.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking at a conclave hosted by Karnataka's minister M C Sudhakar, highlighted a 15-point resolution adopted by six opposition-ruled states. The resolution opposes the UGC's draft regulations, emphasizing the necessity of state roles in academic appointments, particularly for vice chancellors in public universities.

The conclave condemned the regulations for restricting state rights, undermining academic standards, and veering towards the promotion of private institutions. The Congress demands collaborative engagement with states in framing UGC regulations to uphold cooperative federalism.

